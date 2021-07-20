Ronnie Wood is “making every day count” with new projects like a ‘Tattoo You’ re-release

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

For a guy who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer earlier this year, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is extremely busy. He received a clean bill of health in March, and he’s got his hands in several different projects.

Wood tells The Times of London, “Me and Mick [Jagger] have done nine new tracks for the re-release of Tattoo You.” Wood adds that Jagger, who underwent heart surgery in 2019, is “fighting fit,” and says, “We both can’t wait to get working again.”

Tattoo You will mark its 40th anniversary on August 24; the reissue has yet to be officially announced.

On top of that, Wood says, “Me, Rod [Stewart] and Kenney [Jones] have been recording some new Faces music.” He’s also putting the finishing touches on Mr. Luck — A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, a live album originally recorded in 2013 that will be released September 3.

As Ronnie puts it, “I’ve had a front-row seat on some amazing rock ‘n’ roll projects these past couple of weeks. I’m making every day count. Not wasting a moment.”

In August, two life-size fiberglass lions that Wood, a respected painter, has been decorating over the past couple of months will go on display in London. They’ll be auctioned in November for the charity Tusk, which supports animal conservation in Africa.

Wood adds, “I go through art phases when music is secondary, but right now I really want to get out there and play.”

