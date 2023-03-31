Ronnie Wood & Joe Perry added to Jeff Beck tribute concerts

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)-

The upcoming Jeff Beck tribute concert has added even more talent.

A Tribute to Jeff Beck by Eric Clapton & Friends is set to go down May 22 and 23 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and now the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry have been added the lineup.

The two guitar greats join an already impressive group of guests, including Rod Stewart, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Johnny Depp, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Randolph, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Joss Stone, Doyle Bramhall, Imelda May, John McLaughlin and Olivia Safe, along with Jeff Beck Band members Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson.

The concerts are already sold out, and any surplus proceeds from the shows will benefit the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, which is “dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured, orphaned and distressed wild animals and birds” in their area.

