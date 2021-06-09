Ronnie Wood releasing new live album, ‘Mr. Luck,’ paying tribute to blues great Jimmy Reed

BMG

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood celebrates one of his blues heroes, the late Jimmy Reed, on a new live album documenting a special 2013 concert Wood played at London’s Royal Albert Hall that will be released on September 3.

Mr. Luck — A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall is the second in a trilogy of live albums Wood plans to issue saluting artists who have made a major impact on his own music, following 2019’s Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry.

Mr. Luck was recorded in November 2013 during London’s BluesFest, and featured Ronnie playing with a backing group that included ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, plus appearances from special guest singers Bobby Womack, Simply Red‘s Mick Hucknall and ex-The Jam frontman Paul Weller.

The 18-track collection will be available on CD, digitally and on vinyl, including a limited-edition two-LP blue-vinyl set. The cover features a portrait of Reed by Wood.

Mississippi-born Jimmy Reed was considered a pioneer of electric blues whose music inspired and was covered by many other major artists. “Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on The Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day,” Ronnie says in a statement. “It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

You can pre-order Mr. Luck now. Two songs from the album, renditions of “Good Lover” and “Baby What You Want Me to Do,” have been made available as advance digital singles.

Here’s the full Mr. Luck track list:

“Essence”

“Good Lover”

“Mr. Luck”

“Let’s Get Together”

“Ain’t That Loving You Baby”

“Honest I Do”

“High & Lonesome”

“Baby What You Want Me to Do”

“Roll and Rhumba”

“You Don’t Have to Go”

“Shame Shame Shame”

“I’m That Man Down There”

“Got No Where to Go”

“Big Boss Man”

“I Ain’t Got You”

“I’m Going Upside Your Head”

“Bright Lights Big City”

“Ghost of a Man”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.