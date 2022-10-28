Ronnie Wood says next Rolling Stones album will feature late drummer Charlie Watts on some tunes

The Rolling Stones in 2019; George Pimentel/Getty Images

Following English tabloid The Sun reporting last week that an unidentified source revealed The Rolling Stones were planning to release a new album next summer, band member Ronnie Wood has confirmed some new details about the project.

In an exclusive chat with The Sun, the 75-year-old guitarist says, “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off.”

Wood also reveals that late Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died last year at age 80, is on “some of the tracks,” while Charlie’s replacement, Steve Jordan, is on others.

In addition, Ronnie says The Rolling Stones will eventually be announcing new U.S. tour dates.

The Sun previously reported that, according to a so-called “insider, Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Wood, along with Jordan and the group’s longtime touring bassist, Darryl Jones, had recently taken part in recording sessions at New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios.”

In March, Richards revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that he, Jagger and Jordan had been writing new songs together for their next album. The Rolling Stones’ last album of original tunes was 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

