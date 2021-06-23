Ronnie Wood selling collection of prints of his 10 favorite set lists he created for Rolling Stones concerts

Courtesy of Ronnie Wood

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood famously paints special set lists for every concert that the band plays, and now he’s compiled a limited-edition box set featuring art prints of 10 of his favorite illustrated lists that’s available now at his online art store.

Wood put the set of prints together to commemorate his 74th birthday this past June 1. Only 100 sets are available, each one including a hand-numbered cover sheet print that’s been signed by Ronnie.

Among the set lists featured in the set are ones for a 1975 concert in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that fell on Wood’s birthday and was his first-ever show with The Rolling Stones; for the band’s massive free 2006 concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, attended by an estimated 1.5 million people; for the group’s historic March 2016 free show in Havana, Cuba; and for the first of the band’s two October 2016 performances at the Desert Trip festival in Indio, California.

Ronnie’s “10 for 2021” set list box set is priced at $1,500.

Here is the full list of set lists:

1. 6/1/1975 — Baton Rouge, LA, L.S.U. Assembly Center

2. 6/25/1982 — London, U.K., Wembley Stadium

3. 2/18/2006 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Copacabana Beach

4. 2/13/2016 — Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio Ciudad de la Plata

5. 10/7/2016 — Indio, California, Desert Trip (Coachella)

6. 6/29/2013 — Pilton, U.K., Glastonbury Festival

7. 3/25/2016 — Havana, Cuba, Ciudad Deportiva

8. 7/6/2013 — London, U.K., Hyde Park

9. 10/3/2016 — Las Vegas, NV, Bellagio

10. 9/23/2017 — Lucca, Italy, Lucca Summer Festival

