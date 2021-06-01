Ronnie Wood selling personalized prints of new Rolling Stones-themed portraits in honor of his 74th birthday

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Today is Ronnie Wood‘s 74th birthday, and in celebration of his big day and his 46 years as a member of The Rolling Stones, the guitar great is selling limited-edition signed prints of three new portraits he created that he’ll personally dedicate to the purchaser, through June 7.

The portraits are part of Wood’s “Weaving” series, which features depictions of himself and fellow Stones guitarist Keith Richards alone and together. The title of the series salutes the interactive and complimentary way that the two musicians play together on stage.

Each print is priced at $1,450. A portrait titled “Weaving” features Wood and Richards playing guitar side by side, “Weaver” shows a side view of Keith with his guitar, and “Take Care” depicts a closeup of Ronnie’s face.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday than to pay tribute to the bandmate and incredible friend who has shaped so much of my life, Keith Richards,” Wood says in a statement. “We worked together for forty-six years, and I hope these prints capture some of the essence of our relationship.”

The prints are available now at Ronnie’s online art store.

Meanwhile, Richards and Mick Jagger have taken to Twitter to wish their longtime band mate a happy birthday. Jagger posted an archival photo from the 1970s of himself and Ronnie wearing shorts, along with a message that reads, “Wishing you a happy birthday @ronniewood! Love Mick.”

Richards’ tweet features a recent photo of him and Wood onstage with their arms around each other, accompanied by a note reading, “Happy Birthday, Ronnie! One love, Keith.”

