Ronnie Wood shares tribute to Charlie Watts’ late wife, Shirley

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/GettyImages

As we reported, Shirley Watts, widow of the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, passed away December 16, and now Charlie’s bandmate Ronnie Wood is paying tribute to her.

Next to a picture of a young Charlie and Shirley, Ronnie writes that he and his wife, Sally, are “very sad to hear about the death of our friend Shirley Watts. We will miss you so much, but take comfort that you are reunited with your beloved Charlie.”

He adds, “Our thoughts and prayers are with their daughter Seraphina, granddaughter Charlotte, and son-in-law Barry, much love to you all at this very sad time.”

Charlie and Shirley wed in 1964, before the Rolling Stones took off, and were together until the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s death on August 24, 2021.

