Ronnie Wood unveils newest artwork of the Rolling Stones in Havana

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood is showing off his latest work of art. The guitarist and painter shared his newest creation on Instagram, an illustration of the band in Cuba, and he’s giving fans a chance to get a copy of their own.

“Ronnie’s latest portrait of the Rolling Stones shows the band on a Havana Street, with Charlie (Watts) playing a Cuban drum, Mick (Jagger) dancing with a flourish and Darryl (Jones) throwing his Fedora into the air!,” he writes. “The painting illustrates how the band were inspired and invigorated by the Havana musical scene and the people of Cuba, at the time of their spectacular free concert for over 500,000 people.”

The Stones’ free outdoor Havana concert took place March 25, 2016. A movie of the concert, The Rolling Stones Havana Moon, was released for one night only in theaters in September, 2016, and aired on cable in January, 2017. The soundtrack was released in November, 2016.

In addition to the drawing of the band, there is also an illustration of the Havana set list, with individually signed, named and numbered copies of each available for pre-order now.

