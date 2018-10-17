Roseanne Barr blasts character’s death on spin-off show ‘The Conners’

Tuesday evening, actress Roseanne Barr who notably played the main character on the television series ‘Roseanne’ took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the new spin-off series “The Conners.”

Warning explicit content:

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

She then followed up with a statement from herself and Rabbi that went into further detail about her dismay with the program.

“While we wish the very best for the cast and production crew of The Conners, all of whom are deeply dedicated to their craft and were Roseanne’s cherished colleagues, we regret that ABC chose to cancel Roseanne by killing off the Roseanne Conner character. That it was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show,” the statement read.

In May, the 65-year-old’s rebooted ’80s sitcom “Roseanne” was canceled by ABC after she was accused of being racist following a tweet she posted about Valerie Jarrett, one of former U.S. President Barack Obama’s top aide’s.

The pair also went on slam network bosses for not giving Barr another chance and for canceling her show.

“After repeated and heartfelt apologies, the network was unwilling to look past a regrettable mistake, thereby denying the twin American values of both repentance and forgiveness. In a hyper-partisan climate, people will sometimes make the mistake of speaking with words that do not truly reflect who they are,” they continued. “The cancellation of Roseanne is an opportunity squandered due in equal parts to fear, hubris, and a refusal to forgive.”

The spin-off series created by executives with the permission of Barr, “The Conners” premiered in the U.S. on Tuesday night revealing that her character died of an opioid overdose.

