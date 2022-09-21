Roseanne Is Coming Back With A Stand Up Special Next Year!

Roseanne has a new standup special coming early next year. It’ll air on Fox Nation, the streaming service of Fox News. It’ll be her first comedy special in 16 years.

Roseanne got CANCELED back in 2018, when she made a comment about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that may have been racist. That led to her losing her gig on ABC’s “Roseanne” revival, “The Conners”.

Fox says, quote, “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other.

“Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans.”

(Hollywood Reporter)