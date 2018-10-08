Rosenstein Flies with Trump on Air Force One to Orlando

President Trump says he has no intention of firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and since their meeting to discuss his reported comments was delayed, the president decided to take to the skies with “Rod” for a trip to Florida.

Trump and Rosenstein will be flying to Orlando, Florida together on Monday.

There, Trump will be giving a speech to the annual conference of the International Association of Police Chiefs. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president will spotlight his administration’s efforts to restore law and order, support local law enforcement, and secure the border. The event is being classified as an official presidential visit, not a campaign rally, and is not open to the public.

The President said on the White House lawn this morning that he and Rosenstein have a “very good” relationship. Trump added that there is “no collusion” with Russia in his 2016 presidential campaign which is being investigated by the Special Counsel. The New York Times reported last month Rosenstein talked about secretly recording conversations with Trump, a charge Rosenstein has denied. He’s flying with the president to Florida today where the two will talk on the way to a police chief convention.

Rod Rosenstein to travel with Trump on Air Force One https://t.co/jKDkri3YWx pic.twitter.com/DdP6oHziyS — The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2018

You’ll recall a September 21st story in the New York Times in which Rosenstein reportedly made remarks about Trump and potentially using the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is also scheduled to attend the conference today.

