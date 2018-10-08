Rosenstein to Fly with Trump on Air Force One

Their meeting to discuss his reported comments was delayed, so President Trump has decided to take to the skies with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Trump and Rosenstein will be flying to Florida together on Monday. The two will fly to Orlando. There, Trump will be giving a speech to the annual conference of the International Association of Police Chiefs. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president will spotlight his administration’s efforts to restore law and order, support local law enforcement, and secure the border. The event is being classified as an official presidential visit, not a campaign rally, and is not open to the public. .

You’ll recall a September 21st story in the New York Times in which Rosenstein reportedly made remarks about Trump and potentially using the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office.
Florida Governor Rick Scott is also scheduled to attend the conference today.

The post Rosenstein to Fly with Trump on Air Force One appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Painting Self-Destructs After Selling for Over $1 Million The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/8/18 T.S. Michael Almost a Hurricane in Gulf Trump Talks to Police Chiefs in Orlando Strong Aftershock Shakes North Haiti the Day After Deadly Earthquake Limousine Crash Kills 20 People in Upstate New York
Comments