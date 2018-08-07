Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway stars lead anti-Trump protest outside WH

Monday evening, comedian Rosie O’Donnell joined by Broadway stars led a musical protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.

The 56-year-old and the 50 Broadway musicians joined anti-Trump demonstrators on the 22nd night of the ongoing protest which began following the Putin-Trump summit on July 16.

O’Donnell and the voices of Broadway wore shirts which read “Now Showing Truth” and sang to songs including “America, The Beautiful.”

The comedian who has feuded with the President in the past encouraged the crowd to sing along and told them it was important to make their voices heard “so that Trump would know that we’re not going away.”

The host and producer of Sirius XM’s “On Broadway,” Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley organized O’Donnell and the musicians’ trip to Washington D.C., according to reports.

