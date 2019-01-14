“Round Up” Your Purchase At Macy’s To Benefit Susan G Komen! It’s Part Of Their “Make Good Cents” Campaign

Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®

and Macy’s Team Up to “Make Good Cents”

Palm Beach and Martin Counties, Fla.– In addition to serving as a generous corporate donor and offering participants several pre-event packet pick-up locations at their area stores, Macy’s has created a unique way that local shoppers can support the 28th annual Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure with every purchase. From January 19, 2019 through race day, Saturday, January 26, 2019, the store will offer customers at Macy’s Boynton Beach, Macy’s Boca Town Center, Macy’s Jensen Beach, Macy’s The Gardens Mall, and Macy’s in The Mall at Wellington Green the opportunity to voluntarily round their purchases up to the nearest dollar as part of its “Make Good Cents” campaign. The ask will be made via the pin pad at every register at participating stores and will list Susan G. Komen Florida as the beneficiary on the purchase receipt.

Macy’s has been a long-time supporter of the Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure. On race day, participants will enjoy visiting their tent and the Macy’s Fashion Truck mobile pop-up shop. Always fresh and always new, this small-scale store experience will offer fashionable pink contents carefully curated to the event. Follow the fun on Instagram @ MacysFashionTruckTour.

Funds raised through Macy’s “Make Good Cents” program and the race itself will support Susan G. Komen’s Bold Goal to reduce the nation’s 40,000 breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026. Last year, over 11,500 attendees raised $1.3 million. Seventy-five percent of net proceeds remain local to provide breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties and 25 percent is dedicated to research to find a cure. Funded programs in 2017 resulted in nearly 14,000 people reached through education, 735 people receiving patient navigation services, 635 people receiving mammograms, 721 people benefitting from diagnostic services, and 46 people learning they had breast cancer.

Downtown West Palm Beach is already turning pink with excitement as 2019 participants prepare to celebrate breast cancer survivors and remember others who have lost their lives. Teams of runners, walkers and individuals of all ages will enjoy activities for the entire family on January 26, including a Kids Zone with giant yard games, tots and kids’ fun and two Palm Beach Zoo pink flamingos.

“We grateful to Macy’s for their ongoing support in our community, which empowers us to meet our goals of improving timely access to quality breast cancer care for low-income and uninsured women, and other vulnerable populations,” says Kate Watt, Komen Florida executive director.

National sponsors of the 2019 Komen South Florida Race for the Cure include Bank of America and Ford. Local sponsors include South Florida Ford Dealers Association, Alpha Media, WPTV, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach, Tropical Shipping, FPL, College Hunks, Comcast, Knight Corporations, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, Macy’s, Office Depot, The Gardens Mall, Zebedee Productions, Lamar Transit Advertising, PalmTran and The Palm Beach Post. Special thanks to the 2019 Kids Zone sponsor Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, P.A. and Pink Ribbon Café sponsor Lickstein Plastic Surgery.

Team Captains and individuals who want to get their packets ahead of the main event can RSVP online at komenflorida.org/calendar/ to attend one of several specified packet pick-up events at convenient, county-wide locations. In-person, late registration will also be accepted at each site:

The Gardens Mall – Center Court: Saturday, January 19 from 12-6 p.m.

3101 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Treasure Coast Mall – Macy’s: Saturday, January 19 from 12-6 p.m.

3106 NW Federal Highway, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Boca Town Center – Macy’s: Monday, January 21 from 12-6 p.m.

5700 West Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Boynton Beach Mall – Macy’s: Wednesday, January 23 from 12-6 p.m.

801 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

The Mall at Wellington Green – Fit2Run: Thursday, January 24 from 12-6 p.m.

10300 West Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington, FL 33414

Post Centennial Park: Friday, January 25 from 12-4 p.m.

315 S Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Post Centennial Park (Race Day): Saturday, January 26 from 5:30 to 10:30 a.m.

315 S Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Things to know if you plan to go to the main event:

5:30 a.m. Race Day registration opens at Post Centennial Park

7:30 a.m. Women’s and Men’s 5K USATF Run (3.1 miles)

8:30 a.m. 5K Walk (3.1 miles) and 1-mile Family Fun Run

8:45 a.m. Acknowledgements/ entertainment at Meyer Amphitheatre (105 Evernia Street)

9:30 a.m. Tots Run (ages 5 and under) with starting-line entertainment at the Meyer Amphitheatre

9:45 a.m. Kids Run (ages 6-12)

10:30 a.m. Survivor Recognition Ceremony at Meyer Amphitheatre

Registration fees start at $35 for adults and survivors, $10 for youth (18 and under), and $40 for virtual participation. Fees will increase by $5 the day of Race. To learn more, call 561-514-3020, ext. 20, email race@komenflorida.org or visit komenflorida.org/race .

About Susan G. Komen® Florida

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in local communities across its service area of southwest, central, north, south and the Florida Suncoast regions. Komen Florida has invested nearly $57 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $988 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org .

