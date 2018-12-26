Royal Family Attends Christmas Day Church Service

A busy season of festivities continued for the Royal family as they made their way to St. Mary Magdalene Church (a royal tradition) in Sandringham for the morning service on Christmas Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they left the service, held on the Queen’s estate in Norfolk. Despite recent rumors of a rift between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan, it seemed royal business as usual for the fab four.

Harry and Meghan who are expecting their first child in the Spring, walked arm in arm next to William and Kate. Many in the crowd wished them a “Merry Christmas” as they walked to the church. Queen Elizabeth, 92, arrived at the church in a chauffeured limousine.