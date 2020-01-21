Royal Mint Issues Queen Commemorative Coin

The British Royal Mint has honored Queen by issuing a commemorative coin featuring the legendary band.

The coin, released Monday, marks the first time a band has been on English currency — an honor normally reserved for royalty. The “Bohemian Rhapsody”-themed coin depicts the band’s instruments: Brian May’s Red Special guitar, John Deacon’s Fender Precision bass, Roger Taylor’s Ludwig bass drum and Freddie Mercury’s Bechstein grand piano.

“This is a big ‘Who could have imagined it?’ moment for us,” says May. “When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. To have our band recognized and our music celebrated in this way is very touching. A real honor.”

Would Queen have been honored with a coin if the film “Bohemian Rhapsody” hadn’t been such a big hit? What other bands are deserving of such an honor?