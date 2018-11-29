Rudolph Is Being Attacked!

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer made it first national television appearance on Tuesday night. People on social media took a very analytical view of the children’s story. One person tweeted, “#RudolphTheRedNosed Reindeer teaching kids since 1964 that your peers will only accept your differences if you can provide them with some kind of service.” Another person tweeted, “I don’t have strength to watch this again. Those poor elves. That bully with the whip. Abusive deer. Dentist shaming. Unloved toys. It’s too much.” Someone else summed up the special for 2018 saying, “Nothing says holiday spirit quite like dissecting #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer and realizing almost everyone is an ass. Comet legit encouraged bullying and exclusion.” Do you agree with any of these comments?