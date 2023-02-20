Ruffles Partners With Charles Barkley

Ruffles is partnering with NBA legend Charles Barkley for the release of a chip flavored like his favorite food; the hot dog. As part of the partnership, Barkley joins LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and A’ja Wilson in a TV commercial for the new Ruffles flavor. The commercial will premiere during NBA All-Star 2023, and depicts Barkley selecting a Ruffles flavor at a vending machine as James, Tatum and Wilson each come to life on their own Ruffles chip bags. Ruffles Hot Dog-flavored potato chips will drop in highly limited quantities during NBA All-Star Weekend. What should be a chip flavor that isn’t?

