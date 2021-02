This is the best news we’ve heard all year! The Rugrats are making a comeback! A CGI reboot will make its debut on Paramount+ and even better the babies will be voiced by the original cast. Buzzfeed has given us side-by-side pictures of the original Rugrats and their CGI counterparts and we must say we’re impressed. A trailer for the new Rugrats has surfaced on YouTube, however, Paramount+ has yet to announce when the new episodes will air. Who is your favorite Rugrat?