Ruh Roh! A Scooby Doo Reunion Is Coming To The CW!

Are you ready for a “Scooby-Doo” reunion special!? And no, I’m not talking about the actors who voiced the cartoon characters . . . but the ACTUAL CHARACTERS. You know, Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby.

Obviously, it’s a goof on the recent fad of TV and movie cast reunions, like the “Friends” special that’s hitting HBO Max tomorrow.

The gang will, quote, “reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. They soon discover, however, that the studio has its own monster problem.”

It’s coming toward the end of this year, and I am SO in.

