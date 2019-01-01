Rule Requiring Hospitals to Post Prices Goes into Effect Today

A new federal rule that requires hospitals to post the standard prices of their medical procedures online will go into effect today.

The full program not only requires the hospitals to make their prices available online, but it also requires hospitals to make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.

While the prices of hospital procedures were available to those who consulted with the hospital before going in, the prices were not available in an online fashion which many people use when they are searching for information.

With the prices online, patients will now be able to compare the prices of the different hospitals all at once instead of traveling to or contacting multiple hospitals.

The program is part of the Trump administration’s effort to allow the public to make more informed decisions when it comes to health care according to Seema Verma, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We are just beginning on price transparency,” said Verma. “We know that hospitals have this information, and we’re asking them to post what they have online.”

While the standard prices of hospitals will now be posted online, it is unclear if it would matter in an emergency situation, as emergency service personnel are required under law to take their patient to the nearest hospital.

Verma also announced that Medicare will also be conducting a comprehensive review on how it can pay for new forms of immunotherapy to battle cancer.