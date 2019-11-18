Run (Run Rudolph) to You: Bryan Adams' 'Christmas' EP is here

Polydor

Forget about the "Summer of '69" -- right now, Bryan Adams is all about the winter of 2019, thanks to his new EP, Christmas, which is out now.

The five-track collection includes three previously released holiday recordings -- "Christmas Time," "Reggae Christmas" and "Merry Christmas" -- and two new tracks. One is a song called "Must Be Santa," which was written back in 1960, and covered by Bob Dylan in 2009. The other is an Adams original called "Joe and Mary"; a video for that track is due out soon.

"I'm excited to be releasing this Christmas EP," says Adams in a statement. "It was fun to record some new tracks and make a video for 'Joe and Mary.' I can't wait for everyone to hear them, alongside some of my classic Christmas songs."

"Joe and Mary" is a rocker that retells the story of Jesus' birth by imagining Joseph and Mary as a young couple in trouble and on the run in a beat-up Buick with a broken heater and Chuck Berry playing on the radio.

Bryan sings, "Well, they're all filled up at the Motel 6/ Joe said, 'Man we're in a hell of a fix/ But don't you worry baby, it'll be alright/ There's angels up in heaven looking down tonight."

Here's the track list for the Christmas EP:

"Joe and Mary"

"Must Be Santa"

"Christmas Time"

"Reggae Christmas"

"Merry Christmas"

