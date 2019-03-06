Runcie Keeps Job, DeSantis Tells Senate to Uphold Scott Israel’s Suspension

The blame battle for the Parkland shooting continues in Broward County and in Tallahassee.
Despite heavy scrutiny since last year’s mass shooting, the Broward School District Superintendent is keeping his job.
Robert Runcie survived an attempt to remove him from the position yesterday.
After nearly seven hours of debate, six of nine school board members voted in his favor.

Board member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, was among those voting against him.

Broward County School Board member Lori Alhadeff listens to testimony from the community during a meeting of the Broward County School Board, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The board is meeting to vote on whether or not to terminate the contract of Superintendent Robert Runcie over issues surrounding the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre last year. Alhadeff’s daughter Alyssa was killed in the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Runcie has been criticized for a series of communication failures, slow-moving construction projects, and for not moving fast enough to address school security issues.

Right now, his job performance is evaluated every year, but they may soon decide to do it every six months.

During his State of the State address yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis asked the state senate to uphold his decision to suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for his alleged negligence during the Parkland shooting.

Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, center, listens to comments by his attorney at a news conference after new Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., over his handling of February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Scott Israel will be in Tallahassee the week of April 8th to present his case before a special magistrate and then the Senate will vote on his future.
Jen and Bill will talk to Scott Israel’s attorney to get a reaction to the Governor’s comments and attempts to influence the Senate’s vote.
Scott Israel also plans to run again for his job as Broward Sheriff in 2020 to newly appointed Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Acting sheriff Gregory Tony, right, speaks after being introduced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fort Lauderdale headquarters, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. DeSantis suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Friday over his handling of February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jury to Begin Deliberating Today in Nouman Raja Manslaughter Trial The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/6/19 Trump to visit Alabama following deadly tornadoes Trump signs executive order aiming to prevent veteran suicide Suspect who held 11-year-old at gunpoint at large in FL Man admits to sex with 13-year-old transported by his grandma, mom
Comments