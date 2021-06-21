Running On: Jackson Browne adds late-summer US headlining trek to 2021 tour plans

Credit: Nels Israelson

Jackson Browne has lined up a brief U.S. headlining tour that will take place this August and September in-between dates on the singer/songwriter’s previously announced joint trek with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor.

The outing, dubbed An Evening with Jackson Browne, will feature an August 8 concert in Mashantucket, Connecticut, along with a nine-date series of Western U.S. performances running from a September 5 show in Santa Barbara, California, through a September 20 gig in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available at JacksonBrowne.com starting this Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. local time. You can register for the pre-sale offer beginning June 23 at 10 a.m.

Browne’s headlining trek and his tour with Taylor will follow the July 23 release of Jackson’s new studio album, Downhill from Everywhere, which you can pre-order now.

As previously reported, Browne’s tour with Taylor, which will feature Jackson as the support act, is broken into two sections: The first gets underway July 29 in Chicago and runs through an August 28 concert in Holmdel, New Jersey, while the second is mapped out from an October 16 show in New Orleans through a November 1 performance in San Diego.

To check out Browne’s full 2021 itinerary, visit JacksonBrowne.com.

