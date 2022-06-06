Running up the charts, indeed: Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” goes top 10 on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

Kate Bush didn’t need a deal with God to finally notch a top-10 hit, just a placement on Stranger Things.

The English singer’s song “Running Up That Hill,” which has seen a resurgence over the past week after being featured in the newly premiered fourth season of Netflix’s ever-popular sci-fi series, reenters the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 this week at #8. It had previously peaked at #30 following its original release in 1985.

All told, “Running Up That Hill” waited 36 years, nine months and one week to hit the top 10 after it first appeared on the Hot 100. That’s the longest gap between Hot 100 debut and top-10 placement since Chuck Berry‘s “Run Rudolph Run” took 62 years and two weeks to reach the mark in 2020.

The renewed interest in “Running Up That Hill” even led the notoriously press-shy Bush to issue a public statement.

“It’s all really exciting!” Bush wrote, adding that she’s a big Stranger Things fan. “Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.