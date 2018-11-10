‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Reveals Cast

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars has been unveiled and it’s a who’s who of drag legends from the show.
Appearing on All-Stars 4 will be Farrah Moan, Gia Gunn, Jasmine Masters, Manila Luzon, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls, Latrice Royale, Trinity the Tuck and Valentina.
The participants will compete for a chance to enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
The season starts Friday, December 14th on VH1.
Who should be the front-runner to win the crown?

