Rush announces deluxe 40th anniversary ﻿’Moving Pictures’﻿ reissue

Rush‘s best-selling, multi-platinum 1981 album Moving Pictures is being reissued in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

The expanded package will be released in a number of different formats — including the elaborate Super Deluxe Edition — on April 15.

Inside the Super Deluxe, you’ll find the 2015 remastered version of Moving Pictures on CD for the first time, plus two discs of previously unreleased live recordings from a 1981 hometown concert in Toronto. An additional disc features Blu-ray audio of Moving Pictures, along with a new “YYZ” video and remastered video promos for “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight” and “Vital Signs.”

The Moving Pictures album and the Toronto live recordings are also spread across five vinyl LPs.

In addition to all the music, the Super Deluxe boasts a number of exclusive memorabilia items, including a pair of signature Neil Peart drumsticks, metal-embossed guitar picks engraved with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson‘s signatures, and a 44-page hardcover book of unreleased photos and new artwork.

The book also includes liner notes by Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil, Primus‘ Les Claypool, Foo Fighters‘ Taylor Hawkins, Mastodon‘s Bill Kelliher, and Three Days Grace‘s Neil Sanderson.

The 40th anniversary Moving Pictures reissue is available for pre-order now. For the full track-listings and all configuration details, visit Rush.com.

