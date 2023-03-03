Rush celebrating another anniversary with ‘Signals – 40th Anniversary’ reissue

UMe/Mercury/Anthem Records

Rush is celebrating another milestone anniversary with the release of Signals – 40th Anniversary, the latest edition to their 40th anniversary album series. Dropping April 28, Signals – 40th Anniversary will be available in three configurations, including a one-LP picture disc edition and a Dolby Atmos digital edition.

There will also be a super deluxe edition that includes one CD, one Blu-ray audio and one black-vinyl LP with new artwork from original album designer Hugh Syme. It will also include four 7-inch singles, “Subdivisions,” “Countdown,” “New World Man” and “The Weapon (Single Edit),” all with new artwork.

In addition, the super deluxe edition comes with a 40-page hardcover book, featuring song illustrations and new artwork from Syme, as well as unreleased photos from the Signals Tour. There’s also a double-sided 24-inch by 24-inch poster featuring Syme’s new Signals artwork and an outtake photo of the original album cover, plus a lot more.

The official Rush online store will also be selling a limited edition super deluxe box that comes with eight lithographs of the late Neil Peart’s original hand-drawn lyrics for each song on Signals.

Signals – 40th Anniversary is available for preorder now.

Originally released in September 1982, Signals was Rush’s ninth studio album. It peaked at 10 in the U.S. and went on to be certified Platinum by the Recording Industry of America.

