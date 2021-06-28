Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson says he has a solo album project that may be released later in 2021

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Rush‘s Alex Lifeson debuted a pair of new solo tracks in conjunction with the release of his new signature guitar, the Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess model, and now he’s revealed that he’s recorded a full solo album that he expects to put out soon.

In a video interview with musical-instrument retailer Sweetwater, Lifeson says the album, which is tentatively titled Envy of None, began coming together four years ago when he started working on new songs with bassist/singer Andy Curran of the veteran Canadian band Coney Hatch.

“Andy approached me…shortly after the last Rush tour about just adding some guitar on some of the things that he was doing. And I did that,” Alex recalls. “A few months later, he sent another one, and [I] did that. And then we started getting more serious.”

He continues, “And then we found a great singer, Maiah Wynne, from Portland, Oregon — just a fabulous, fabulous voice and a really smart songwriter and vocal performer. So we’ve basically done an album’s worth of material that we hope to release sometime soon. I’m really excited about that.”

As for the status of the project, Lifeson says, “All the music is recorded. We are mixing currently…Hopefully late summer, early fall we might have something [ready to release]. But we are very, very excited about it. It’s pretty cool stuff, I think.”

As previously reported, Lifeson’s two newly released solo songs are instrumental tracks titled “Kabul Blues” and “Spy House,” which are streaming now at his official website’s music page.

Curran played bass on both tunes, while drummer David Quinton Steinberg, a one-time member of Canadian punk band The Mods, who also happens to be Alex’s lawyer, lent his talents to “Spy House.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.