Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson’s new band Envy of None premieres video for new tune, “Look Inside”

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson‘s new band Envy of None has debuted a music video for “Look Inside,” the recently released second advance track from the group’s forthcoming self-titled debut album.

The slow-tempo, melodic tune, which is available via streaming services now, showcases Envy of None singer Maiah Wynne‘s ethereal, dreamy vocals, and is accompanied by ominous, atmospheric instrumentation.

You can watch the “Look Inside” video now at the Kscope label’s official YouTube channel. Much of the clip shows Wynne singing into the camera while sitting on a couch and a large leather chair, while other scenes capture her peering into a mirror, dropping medicinal capsules onto the ground, and swallowing one of the pills.

Discussing the meaning of “Look Inside,” Maiah explains, “Sometimes you have to shine a light on all the ugliest pieces of yourself in order to truly change, and you have to keep slaying that dragon over and over again. It is a continuous, slow and painful process.”

She adds about the music, “The guitars and bass really drive the grittiness and heaviness I felt when I wrote those lyrics. It feels like an all-encompassing sludge, and that is what I absolutely love about this song.”

As previously reported, the Envy of None album is an 11-track collection that will be released on April 8, though it can be pre-ordered now. In addition to Lifeson and Wynne, the band features bassist Andy Curran of the veteran Canadian rock group Coney Hatch, and guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini.

The first track Envy of None debuted from the album is titled “Liar.” You can watch a lyric video for that song on YouTube.

