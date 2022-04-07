Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson’s new band, Envy of None, releasing vinyl single to benefit Ukrainian relief efforts

Kscope

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson‘s new band, Envy of None, will release a seven-inch single pressed on yellow-and-blue vinyl, reflecting the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The limited-edition disc, which will be available on July 7, features two tracks from Envy of None’s upcoming self-titled debut album: “Enemy” and “You’ll Be Sorry.” The latter song is one of five bonus tracks appearing on the deluxe versions of the album.

Proceeds from sales of the single will be donated to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support the organization’s Ukraine emergency response.

The “Enemy”/”You’ll Be Sorry” vinyl single can be ordered at VisionMerch.com. Only 500 copies will be available — 250 signed copies priced at $100, and 250 unsigned discs costing $50.

Envy of None will match the funds raised by the single for the UNHCR’s Ukrainian relief efforts.

In addition, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a 30-minute Zoom chat with Lifeson and his Envy of None band mates for $1,000, with the money raised going to the UNHCR. Only 10 slots are available.

Also, Envy of None will discuss the album during a livestream Q&A taking place this Sunday, April 10, at 12 p.m. ET at nugsnet’s YouTube channel. The event is free to anyone who donates to the UNHCR.

The band says in a joint statement, “As another generation witnesses first had the horrors of yet another war, we can strive to temper our helplessness by supporting the difficult, but necessary work UNHCR provides to lessen the burden for millions of displaced people.”

Envy of None will be released on Friday, April 8. You can pre-order it now.

