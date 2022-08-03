Rush members, Sammy Hagar among stars featured on new Jack Bruce tribute album, ‘Jack Songs’

Craig McCord

Sammy Hagar and Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are among the many well-known musicians who have lent their talents to former Bruford bassist Jeff Berlin‘s new tribute album, Jack Songs, a salute to late Cream singer/bassist Jack Bruce.

The 10-track collection, which focuses mainly on Bruce’s post-Cream solo work, is available now on CD and as a digital download and can be ordered at JeffBerlinMusicGroup.com.

Other guests artists featured on Jack Songs include former Santana singer Alex Ligertwood, All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette, Level 42‘s Mark King, ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, King Crimson‘s Tony Levin, Nathan East, guitar whiz Eric Johnson, Mr. Big‘s Billy Sheehan, Snarky Puppy‘s Michael League and more.

“Recording the music of Jack Bruce has been the most emotional recording project of my career,” says Berlin, who was friends with Bruce. “Jack was the greatest bass influence I ever had. In the center of his music were these strange and wonderful bass lines weaving in and out of the key, reaching for resolutions and finding them, again, and again. Jack’s playing was a living evolving improvisation.”

He adds, “When he died, I immediately set out to honor him by reviewing his music to choose some of my favorite songs of his and recording them via my own musical vision.”

Berlin explains that he used producer Giles Martin‘s work on the soundtrack to Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles LOVE stage production, a collection of Beatles mashups, as inspiration for Jack Songs.

“I arranged the music so that each song on ‘Jack Songs’ would end up as an individual work comprised of various parts of other songs in them,” Jeff notes.

Bruce died of liver disease in 2014. He was 71.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Creamed”

“Theme from an Imaginery Western”

“A Letter of Thanks”

“L’Angelo Misterioso”

“Rope Ladder to the Moon”

“One Without a Word”

“Smiles Story and Morning Grins”

“Folk Song”

“Traintime Time”

“Fuimas (We Have Been)”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.