Rush unearths rare ‘Moving Pictures’ photo outtakes to raise money for sight-restoring surgeries

Rush is releasing a collection of rare, never-before-seen photos from the Moving Pictures album cover shoot.

The images were taken by photographer Deborah Samuel, who also shot the covers for the Rush releases Permanent Waves, Exit…Stage Left and Signals. The pics are now being unearthed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Moving Pictures, and to raise money for the charity organization Grapes for Humanity and its efforts to provide sight-restoring surgeries and “eradicate preventable and curable blindness in low to middle income countries.”

“I clearly remember the day Deborah set up for this cover, and especially the interior series of the Moving Pictures photographs,” says guitarist Alex Lifeson.

“I was jumping around in the dark with a bright strobe flashing away, which was disorienting to say the least, but the results fit so well with the album concept, and I loved the final photos she produced,” Lifeson recalls. “I’m thrilled to revisit them and make the covers and these interior photos available in support of Grapes for Humanity.”

Singer/bassist Geddy Lee adds, “I’m very thankful to Deborah for generously making these rare photographs available to our fans, the proceeds of which will help bring sight to the sightless.”

For more info, visit MovingPictures40.com.

Moving Pictures, Rush’s best-selling album, hit the big 4-0 this past February. The 1981 record produced the singles “Tom Sawyer” and “Limelight,” as well as the beloved instrumental “YYZ.” It’s been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA for sales of over 5 million in the U.S.

