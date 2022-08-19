Rush’s Alex Lifeson donating earnings from signature Epiphone guitar to Nashville-area charities

Courtesy of Gibson

Earlier this week, Rush‘s Alex Lifeson visited the Gibson Garage, the Gibson guitar company’s flagship store in Nashville, for a special event, during which he announced that he was making a significant donation to two local charities.

Teaming up with Gibson Gives, the guitar maker’s charitable arm, Lifeson revealed that he was donating current and future earnings from sales of his recently released signature Epiphone Les Paul Axcess guitar to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Room in the Inn organization.

Monroe Carell hospital employs music therapists who work with in-need children and their families, using music to aid young people with chronic pain, physical rehabilitation, psychiatric symptoms, terminal illnesses and other issues.

Room in the Inn offers a variety of services for people experiencing homelessness, including meal programs, recovery from addiction and mental health issues, showers, telephone and computer access, transportation, laundry, legal help, health care and work skills training.

“I feel very fortunate that I am able to partner with Gibson Gives to support the important and never-ending work that both the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Room in the Inn supply for the needs of those who are less fortunate,” says Lifeson.

He adds, “It is heartbreaking to witness the struggles of a brave child battling an illness that shows no mercy or the destitute soul struggling with both homelessness and hopelessness. If we can lend a helping hand through our support to provide a reprieve for even a moment, then we have done our duty to the community.”

Also at the event, Gibson announced that it was donating guitars to both the hospital and the Room in the Inn.

