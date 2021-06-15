Rush’s Alex Lifeson releases new Epiphone signature guitar, debuts two new solo tracks

Courtesy of Epiphone

Rush‘s Alex Lifeson has collaborated with the Gibson guitar company’s Epiphone brand to create a new signature guitar, the Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess model, which is available now.

In conjunction with the guitar’s release, Lifeson has debuted two new solo instrumental songs, “Kabul Blues” and “Spy House,” which are streaming now at his official website’s Music page.

The Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess was based on a similar model on which Lifeson collaborated with Gibson in 2015. The instrument is based on a Les Paul Standard, but with special modifications requested by Lifeson, including alterations to the pickups, a vibrato setup and a relatively lightweight body that’s been sculpted so the player’s hand can access the highest frets more easily.

“The introduction of the Epiphone Alex Lifeson Axcess model based on my Gibson Les Paul Axcess model has all the same attributes and characteristics that I desired so much when we originally designed it,” says Lifeson in a video feature about the guitar that’s been posted at Alex’s official YouTube channel. “The look, the sound, the playability and the utility — it’s all there for the player, at any level. I’m very proud of this guitar.”

The clip, which also features Lifeson discussing his long admiration of Gibson guitars, uses his two new tracks as background music.

Lifeson collaborated with two other veteran Canadian musicians, bassist Andy Curran of Coney Hatch and drummer David Quinton Steinberg of The Mods, on “Spy House,” and with just Curran on “Kabul Blues.”

The songs are the first new music Alex has released in nearly a decade.

The Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess guitar is available for a list price of $899. Visit Epiphone.com for more details.

