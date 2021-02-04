Rush's Alex Lifeson says he's sure he and Geddy Lee will collaborate on music again

Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

Rush fans have been hoping that the band’s surviving members — guitarist Alex Lifeson and singer/bassist Geddy Lee — will eventually work on music together again following the group’s retirement from touring in 2015 and the 2020 death of drummer Neil Peart. Now, Lifeson has revealed that he definitely expects to collaborate with Lee again.

In a recent video interview with Make Weird Music, Lifeson explained that after the band’s final tour ended, he and Geddy talked about getting together and working on music, but then Lee got very busy writing and promoting his book, Geddy Lee’s Big Book of Bass, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so they haven’t yet had the chance.

Having said that, Lifeson noted, “We still talk about [collaborating on music], and I’m sure we will. Of course, now with the pandemic, it’s kind of wrecked things for a bit. But we’re both eager to get back together and kind of get back into that thing that we’ve done since we were 14 years old that we love to do. And we work really, really well together. So, we’ll see what happens with that.”

Alex also revealed that he had started writing material on his own after Rush’s last tour, and at some point he’d like to share that with fans.

Meanwhile, Lifeson admitted that Peart’s death hit him and Lee harder than they expected it would, and for a while, he didn’t feel like creating new music.

Alex said he’s now processing Neil’s loss and focuses on the good times they shared.

“I just remember the laughing and the smiles and all of that stuff,” he maintained. “So it rounds out the picture and makes it a little easier to move forward.”

Check out the full hour-plus interview at Make Weird Music’s YouTube channel.

