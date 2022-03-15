Rush’s Alex Lifeson selling guitars and memorabilia collection at May auction in NYC

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

A collection of guitars and other instruments and memorabilia belonging to Rush‘s Alex Lifeson will be up for bid at a May 22 auction held at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City.

The sale, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will feature over 100 artifacts, including more than 60 guitars.

Perhaps the main highlight of the auction is the custom-built 1976 Gibson ES-355TD electric guitar known as “Whitie,” which was Lifeson’s main guitar from 1976 until 2015. Alex played “Whitie” on all of Rush’s albums, from 1977’s A Farewell to Kings through 1996’s Test for Echo. It also was one of his preferred touring instruments. It’s estimated to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.

Another notable guitar being sold is a 1980 custom-built Hentor Sportscaster electric model that Lifeson used to record many classic Rush songs, including 1981’s “Limelight.” It’s estimated to sell for between $100,000 and $200,000.

Others instruments up for bid include a 1981 Gibson Howard Roberts Fusion electric guitar played on the 1981 Moving Pictures tour; a 1971 Jose Ramirez acoustic guitar used on all of Rush’s classical-style recordings starting with the band’s 1978 album, Hemispheres; a 1976 Gibson Dove acoustic that Alex used to write “Closer to the Heart” and other tunes from 1977’s A Farewell to Kings album; and a 1970 Gibson Les Paul electric model that Lifeson played on most of the band’s albums and tours during the mid-to-late 1970s. All of these guitars are estimated to bring between $100,000 and $200,000.

The Lifeson auction is part of Julien’s Auctions’ next “Musical Icons” sale, scheduled for May 20-22. Bidding will take place in person and online at JuliensLive.com.

