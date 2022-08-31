Rush’s Alex Lifeson to be presented with special award at charity golf event

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson will receive a special honor at the 24th Annual Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic event, which will take place September 22 at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, New York.

The annual fundraiser, organized by veteran sports broadcaster and talk-show host Ann Liguori, benefits various cancer-related charities, including the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and East End Hospice.

Lifeson, who in addition to his well-known career as a rock musician is an avid golfer, will be presented with the 2022 ALF Music Honoree Award at the charity event’s Award’s Dinner following the golf tournament. The benefit will also feature a silent auction.

“[Cancer] is a disease we are all too familiar with,” says Liguori in a statement. “We are all directly or indirectly affected by this dreadful disease and anything we can do to fight cancer has been a mission of mine for decades since our family lost my Dad to cancer in 1981. We also lost my brother to leukemia when he was 22. My sister Jean, brother Dan and I, are committed to this cause forever.”

Lifeson, along with his Rush bandmate Geddy Lee, is also scheduled to take part in the two star-studded tribute concerts the Foo Fighters have organized in honor of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The shows will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and on September 27 at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles.

