Rush's Geddy Lee to appear on virtual benefit for Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in February

Geddy Lee has been rather quiet of late, but the founding Rush frontman has signed on to take part in a virtual fundraiser for Canada’s Vancouver Symphony Orchestra that will be streamed TheConcertHall.ca on February 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The event, dubbed “The Show Must Go On: Stories of Resilience,” will feature a gala concert by the orchestra, as well as a guest appearances by a variety of artists who will share anecdotes and talk about staying resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Lee, the event will include appearances from k.d. lang, former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page, lauded classical violinist Itzhak Perlman and many others.

The benefit will raise funds for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and its School of Music. Tickets are required and can be purchased at TheConcertHall.ca, with prices starting at 100 Canadian dollars.

