Rush’s Geddy Lee to release memoir, ‘My Effin’ Life,’ in November

Rush’s Geddy Lee is finally ready to share his story. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s much anticipated memoir, My Effin’ Life, finally has a release date. A post on Rush’s Twitter account shared a picture of the book’s cover, along with the news that the book will be dropping November 14.

Geddy initially announced he was working on a memoir back in September 2021, and it was originally reported to be coming out in the fall of 2022. He shared the news of the book in an Instagram post, writing it was one of the things he did to pass the time during COVID-19 lockdowns. He also said writing it helped him deal with the January 2020 death of his Rush bandmate Neal Peart.

At the time he described the book as a “presentable, epic-length account of my life on and off the stage…my childhood, my family, the story of my parents’ survival, my travels and all sorts of nonsense I’ve spent too much time obsessing over.”

