‘Rust’ Production Will Resume In California Not New Mexico

After the tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust, production will start back up very soon, but it will not take place in New Mexico.

The production has opted to move to California to finish filming the movie.

Authorities in New Mexico wanted more money to continue the production of the film, and that is the sole reason why producers are looking for a new location in California.

The New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau have hit the Rust production team with a huge fine amounting to $136,793 for workplace violations.

An insider also claimed, “It’s emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to the same place.”

Why do you think it is wrong even to finish filming the movie after the loss of life?

(TMZ)