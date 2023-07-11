Ryan Gosling Gets Dramatic With “Barbie” Power Ballad, “Just Ken”

Ryan Gosling Gets Shirtless And Dramatic With “Barbie” Power Ballad, “Just Ken”!

Ryan Gosling showcases his singing talent in the new “Barbie” teaser, featuring his character’s musical number, “Just Ken.”

Gosling is familiar with on-screen music. In the 90s, he joined Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake on the “Mickey Mouse Club.” In 2017, he was nominated for an Academy Award for “La La Land.”

Gosling rocks out with “Just Ken,” channeling his inner rock ballad artist with help from Guns and Roses’ Slash’s guitar riffs.

Gosling is among other “Kens” as the video has a tongue-in-cheek vibe, similar to Blink 182’s take on boy bands in the 90s.

What do you think of Ryan Gosling’s “Just Ken” song?