Netflix is about to deliver some serious action to you. The trailer for 6 Underground was released on Tuesday. Ryan Reynolds leads a team of ghost operatives who set out to rid the world of bad guys. Michael Bay directed the film. He said, “It’s like the movies I did way back when where it’s got real action, it’s tough, it’s funny, it’s got an interesting style to the movie.” 6 Underground debuts on December 13th. What is your favorite action movie of all time?