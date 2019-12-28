Ryan Reynolds Confirms “Deadpool 3” At Marvel Studios

There has been speculation about the fate of the Deadpool franchise after Disney purchased Fox Studios. Film star Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 is coming. Earlier this week on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds said, “Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.” The first two Deadpool movies were the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time until Joker came along this year. Do you think Deadpool will be in the full Marvel Universe at some point or is it wise to keep him separated?