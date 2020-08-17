Ryan Reynolds Has Words Of Wisdom About Covid 19

Ryan Reynolds has a message for Canadian teens who continue to party and ignore COVID-19 safety protocols amid the pandemic. Premier of British Columbia, Canada John Horgan has asked natives Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help spread the message that it’s not safe for them to be out partying. Reynolds responded to Horgan through twitter with a comedic voice message that outlines the potentially dangerous outcomes of irresponsible behavior. Reynolds added, “I hope that young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom.”