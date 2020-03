Arlene Manko was born on February 29th, 1936. That was 84 years ago. But since February 29th only comes along every 4-years, Arlene just turned 21 on Saturday. And Ryan Reynolds was there to provide her with her first “legal” drink . . . in an ad for his Aviation Gin brand, of course. In the clip, Arlene takes a sip and says, “Holy Moses!” Then she says she’s never heard of Ryan Reynolds . . . and he replies, quote, “Ignore her. She’s been drinking.” Just another reason to love Ryan!