Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson to Return for ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Sequel

Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek are reuniting for the sequel of “Hitman’s Bodyguard.” The original director, Patrick Hughes will be returning as well as the original writer, Tom O’Connor.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard earned over $75 million the first go around, the story brings back Michael Bryce to a life of violence after Kincade, played by Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, Sonia convenience him to take another mission off the Amalfi Coast.

The movie is expected to be released in 2020.

Did you like the first installment of “Hitman’s Bodyguard”?