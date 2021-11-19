Ryan Reynolds says he’d like to be the next James Bond

Ryan Reynolds is open to being the next James Bond, but he thinks that his ‘Canadian’ status might interfere with that.
He said, “I hear they’re looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.”
As of right now, Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from making movies to focus on being an at-home dad to his kids.
Ryan and his wife, Blake, have decided to swap times as far as parenting and acting are concerned.
Do you think Ryan Reynolds would make a good ‘James Bond’? Do you think he is too comedic for the role?
