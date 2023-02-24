Ryan Reynolds Signs On To Star In ‘Boy Band’

Ryan Reynolds recently signed on to star in a new comedy movie called Boy Band that will be directed by Shawn Levy.

Reynolds will also serve as a producer and co-writer for this new film, which is set to start production real soon.

Levy is also directing Ryan Reynolds’ highly anticipated movie Deadpool 3, which will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Which Boy Band do you think is the worst group in the history of music?