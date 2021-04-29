Ryan Reynolds Teases Mortal Kombat 2 Role

Fans have already decided that they think Ryan Reynolds should play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2. Reynolds, known for being a jokester, has taken to Twitter to play along with the idea of him playing the character. Reynolds posted a graphic of him as Johnny Cage with the caption “What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021’s best cell phone plan?”. In case you didn’t know, Mint Mobile is his mobile phone network. Do you think Reynolds should play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2? What did you think of Mortal Kombat?